Lichfield District Council has agreed a new deal with two neighbouring authorities to create a shared legal service.

Southern Staffordshire Legal Services will see five solicitors supporting the council alongside Tamworth Borough Council and South Staffordshire Council.

Jointly funded, the service will offer advice in areas such as planning, elections, contract and regulatory law.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services at Lichfield District Council, said: