Lichfield District Council has agreed a new deal with two neighbouring authorities to create a shared legal service.
Southern Staffordshire Legal Services will see five solicitors supporting the council alongside Tamworth Borough Council and South Staffordshire Council.
Jointly funded, the service will offer advice in areas such as planning, elections, contract and regulatory law.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services at Lichfield District Council, said:
“This innovative new shared service means we can benefit from a relatively large team of solicitors who specialise in local government law while keeping our costs down.
“It is reassuring to know we will be able to deal with most of our legal questions and cases in-house, saving both time and expense, which is great news for all three councils and the communities we serve.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council