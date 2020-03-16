Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick are meeting to discuss how the latest coronavirus guidance will impact the city theatre.

Earlier this week the Garrick said it was “continuing to open as usual”.

But the Prime Minister has now introduced new measures in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson

A statement on the Lichfield Garrick’s website said the venue’s management team were discussing the impact of the Prime Minister’s comments.

“In light of the most recent Government announcement, the board and management of the Lichfield Garrick are meeting to discuss the situation and will update in the morning.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Broadway star Marisha Wallace is due to perform at the city theatre tomorrow night (17th March).