A Lichfield school has cancelled a show put on by students due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Friary School had been due to perform Encore as part of fundraising efforts by the Sheriff of Lichfield.

Headteacher Matt Allman said the decisions had been taken due to the numbers who were likely to attend.

“These are incredible times and even a week ago we would not have envisaged cancelling the shows. “We take rapidly changing advice from a range of external agencies and fully recognise our moral and professional duty to do the right thing for our students, families and wider community, even when it is a tough and difficult call.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

Plans are now being put in place for an alternative placement later in the year.

Head of drama Richard Hughes said: