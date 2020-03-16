People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to support the Midlands Air Ambulance after coronavirus forced a number of fundraising events to be cancelled.

A series of initiatives throughout April and May have been axed by the charity due to fears over an outbreak of COVID-19,

But Hanna Sebright, chief executive of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said public support was now needed more than ever.

“Following recent Government directive to assist with the containment of coronavirus, we have taken the necessary decision to postpone a number of our popular fundraising events in April and May, when the virus is forecast to be at its peak. “During this health crisis, we are focusing on the provision of our front-line emergency medical service, ensuring the doctors and critical care paramedics can continue to treat some of the Midlands’ most critically ill and injured patients. “At this challenging time, more than ever we rely on your ongoing support. “Please continue to give to your local lifesaving Midlands Air Ambulance Charity so that we can continue to operate our fleet of helicopters and critical care cars.” Hanna Sebright, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Details on how to donate to support the Midlands Air Ambulance are available on the charity’s website.