A healthcare worker has been confirmed as one of six people across Staffordshire to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Staffordshire County Council confirmed the medic, who works an unnamed site for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, had not been at work for almost two weeks.

The trust, which operates the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield, says it is contacting any patients who might be in close contact with.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said: