A healthcare worker has been confirmed as one of six people across Staffordshire to have tested positive for coronavirus.
Staffordshire County Council confirmed the medic, who works an unnamed site for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, had not been at work for almost two weeks.
The trust, which operates the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield, says it is contacting any patients who might be in close contact with.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:
“With numbers increasing rapidly across the UK we are expecting and are prepared for further cases in Staffordshire.
“Although the advised self-isolation period for these patients has already passed, we wanted to reassure them and remind them of the latest advice which applies to everyone now.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council