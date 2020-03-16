With suggestions the UK could force those over 70 into isolation in a bid to safeguard people from coronavirus, one Lichfield Live reader has chosen to share her thoughts on life for older residents in the area in a series of posts as the epidemic develops.

I’m in my 70s, so soon to be shut in by decree – but until then I’m carrying on with caution, washing my hands a lot and avoiding crowded places.

So I went to Tesco’s early today, but not early enough – it was heaving with people in search of toilet rolls (I bought baby wet wipes instead).

Another shopper was very angry, not about the empty shelves but with Boris. “He’s not going to lock me up!” Cue laughter in the queue.

But we all know the virus isn’t far away.

Social distancing, though, has its upside. Another volunteer I know, a touchy-feely type, usually advances towards me for a rather inclusive hug, but now he limits himself to a distant bow from the waist instead. I bob a curtsy in return.

A bit 18th Century, perhaps, but we do live in a Georgian city – and anything’s better than an elbow bump.

