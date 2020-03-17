The 2020 Lichfield Literature Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the Lichfield Festival said the decision had been made with “much sadness”.

The move comes after the Government advised against social gatherings to help prevent COVID-19.

The event was due to take place between 26th and 29th March.

“It is with much sadness that we have taken the decision to postpone our literature festival. “Given current conditions and advice, we want to ensure that all our audiences, authors, volunteers and staff remain as healthy as possible. “We feel it is our duty and responsibility to protect others by not proceeding with our events at this time.” Lichfield Festival statement

Although the events have been cancelled, the festival said it was still examining the impact of the decision.