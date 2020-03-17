Junior football across Lichfield and Burntwood has been called off.

The Lichfield and District Regional League confirmed its competitions had been suspended in line with guidance from The Football Association.

In a statement, the league said:

“The league have made the decision to put a blanket closure on all games until further notice to help delay the spread of COVID-19. “The committee will review this decision on a weekly basis. “This decision has been made as the safety of players, officials and spectators is paramount.” Lichfield and District Regional League

Before the cancellation was confirmed the league had already replaced the post-match handshake between teams with a round of applause in a bid to prevent any spread of coronavirus.