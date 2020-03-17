Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said countries must stop keeping animals in “disgusting and cruel conditions” if the world is to avoid future epidemics.
Michael Fabricant’s comments came after he questioned Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a debate in the House of Commons.
The Conservative MP said that the UK must take a lead in ensuring the world never faces another epidemic like COVID-19.
“The disgusting and cruel conditions in which animals ranging from giant lizards which eat bat faeces to dogs ready to be eaten by humans are kept, cause viruses to leap beyond the animal-human boundary.
“Only now is the Chinese Government attempting to ban these markets.
“But China is not only to blame. Similar markets exist throughout the Far East and where animals – alive or dead – are kept in unsanitary conditions.
“The world must work together to ensure their permanent closure. The UK should take a lead in this.”Michael Fabricant MP