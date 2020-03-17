A Lichfield charity could be forced to dissolve if the Government’s stance on coronavirus is not formalised, a councillor has claimed.

Cllr Joanne Grange, an independent representative on Lichfield District Council, said the Curborough Community Centre’s insurance policy was unlikely to cover it if it can no longer stay open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new social isolation measures yesterday (16th March) as part of plans to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.

He urged people to avoid social gatherings, but did not officially ban them.

Cllr Grange said a lack of clarity had put the centre – which hosts local community groups and clubs – at real risk.

Curborough Community Centre logo

“Reading Curborough Community Centre’s insurance policy and I think unless there is an official edict we may also struggle to claim on the business continuity insurance. “We’ve got four part time staff to think about, people who receive vouchers for the food bank and people who are otherwise socially isolated even without COVID-19. “We may have no choice ultimately other than to dissolve the charity if alternative measures can’t be found. Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has confirmed he will be taking up the issue with the Secretary of State.