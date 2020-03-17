Lichfield Cricket Club is the latest local sporting team to confirm all fixtures and training are off.
The club said it was following new advice from the Government which meant existing activities could no longer take place.
A statement from the club said:
“Following the Government’s advice and in line with other junior sporting associations and clubs, Lichfield Cricket Club is cancelling all junior training and indoor games with immediate effect.
“They will resume once advised it is safe and appropriate to do so.
“All training across both junior and senior sections has now been cancelled.”Lichfield Cricket Club statement