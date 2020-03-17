The Lichfield Garrick is asking audiences to donate the cost of tickets rather than seek refunds for shows cancelled due to coronavirus.
The city venue confirmed it would are all performances until the end of March in line with the Government’s advice on preventing coronavirus.
It means that shows by the likes of Broadway star Marisha Wallace and folk band Quill will no longer go ahead.
In a statement, the Lichfield Garrick said the Government’s decision to advise people not to go to the theatre rather than ban it means that it cannot claim through the usual channels to cover any losses.
“The theatre will not be able to claim on its insurance for this global pandemic.
“If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating your ticket price to Lichfield Garrick Theatre Charity so that the theatre can sustain itself during these times of uncertainty.”Lichfield Garrick statement
Karen Foster, chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick said the venue, like others in the entertainment industry, would now face a “challenging” period.
“We have the pleasure of welcoming over 130,000 people through our doors during a normal year.
“Following government guidelines, we are closing our doors to protect our patrons, staff and volunteers.
“At present, our team is working on processing the cancellations for imminent shows and I do ask the public to understand that this will be done in date order.
“The next few months will be challenging for all of the entertainment and leisure industries and I know that our public will want to support their local, independent arts charity.
“We look forward to opening our doors again and to welcoming our many patrons back into the theatre when it is safe to do so.”Karen Foster, Lichfield Garrick