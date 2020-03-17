The Lichfield Garrick is asking audiences to donate the cost of tickets rather than seek refunds for shows cancelled due to coronavirus.

The city venue confirmed it would are all performances until the end of March in line with the Government’s advice on preventing coronavirus.

It means that shows by the likes of Broadway star Marisha Wallace and folk band Quill will no longer go ahead.

In a statement, the Lichfield Garrick said the Government’s decision to advise people not to go to the theatre rather than ban it means that it cannot claim through the usual channels to cover any losses.

“The theatre will not be able to claim on its insurance for this global pandemic. “If you are in a position to do so, please consider donating your ticket price to Lichfield Garrick Theatre Charity so that the theatre can sustain itself during these times of uncertainty.” Lichfield Garrick statement

Karen Foster, chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick said the venue, like others in the entertainment industry, would now face a “challenging” period.