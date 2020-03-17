A Lichfield arts venue will cancel all performances until May due to coronavirus.
The Hub at St Mary’s confirmed the move following changes to the Government’s advice on tackling COVID-19.
Creative Director Anthony Evans said the venue was now looking at alternative ways it could continue to operate.
“Following the recommendation from the UK Government yesterday, we can confirm all upcoming performances at The Hub up to 1st May will be postponed.
“This will be regularly reviewed as we receive more information.
“The Hub is at the centre of the Lichfield community and we are exploring ways we can offer support to community initiatives during this difficult time.”Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s
“Social distancing and increased cleaning measures”
The venue now faces the logistical task of issuing refunds and working with promoters and artists to cancel shows.
“We ask all ticket holders to avoid contacting us directly. If you have tickets for a performance that is affected, our ticket sales team will be in touch as soon as possible.
“We are in discussions with producers and will keep our ticket holders informed.
“The safety and health of our staff and visitors is our number one priority and we will continue to follow any recommendations from the relevant authorities and implement all appropriate instructions accordingly.
“For now, our coffee shop will remain open until further notice and we are currently implementing advisory social distancing and increased cleaning measures.”Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s