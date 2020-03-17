A Lichfield arts venue will cancel all performances until May due to coronavirus.

The Hub at St Mary’s confirmed the move following changes to the Government’s advice on tackling COVID-19.

Creative Director Anthony Evans said the venue was now looking at alternative ways it could continue to operate.

“Following the recommendation from the UK Government yesterday, we can confirm all upcoming performances at The Hub up to 1st May will be postponed. “This will be regularly reviewed as we receive more information. “The Hub is at the centre of the Lichfield community and we are exploring ways we can offer support to community initiatives during this difficult time.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

“Social distancing and increased cleaning measures”

The venue now faces the logistical task of issuing refunds and working with promoters and artists to cancel shows.