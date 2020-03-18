A Lichfield-based retailer says it is “working hard” to ensure shelves stay stocked during the coronavirus epidemic.

Shoppers across the country have faced empty shelves as people stockpile goods amid fears of extended periods of self-isolation.

But Debbie Robinson, chief executive of city-based Central England Co-op, said the company was working to ensure vital goods were available.

“We are working hard with our suppliers to make sure that shelves are regularly re-stocked. “As a community retailer we know how important it is for everyone to have access to good quality food and vital essentials. “To make sure that there are enough items for everyone, we have placed a temporary limit of two of every product in our stores to help maintain stock levels. “We are asking our customers and members to be considerate to others at this uncertain time and shop responsibly. “We hope that these measures and the work of our colleagues, members and customers allows us to come together for our communities during this uncertain time.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The company is also planning a “mass recruitment drive” for customer service advisors in a bid to keep shelves stocked.

The temporary three-month rolling contract roles on offer will include serving customers and replenishing stock. Details of vacancies are available in stores.