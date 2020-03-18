Civic leaders in Lichfield and Burntwood are advising residents to use tried and trusted sources of help for themselves and their loved ones as the impacts of the coronavirus crisis start to take effect.

Large sections of the community face periods of isolation as the COVID-19 spread continues.

Now Cllr Deb Baker, Mayor of Lichfield, and Cllr Di Evans, chairman of Burntwood Town Council are encouraging people to utilise the new Lichfield Be A Friend database.

The initiative is designed to allow people to offer and access support to others.

Cllr Baker said:

“In these uncertain times I have been heartened by the many individuals, organisations and businesses that have come forward to help wherever they can. “I am not surprised as we have a great sense of community in Lichfield and Burntwood – but to make the most of this support we do need to consolidate, not fragment, our community efforts. “With this in mind I am supporting the Be A Friend initiative and would urge people to do the same by emailing lichfieldbeafriend@gmail.com. “Acting together in this coordinated way will best support the vulnerable in your locality, reduce people’s feeling of being alone and care for those struggling, mentally and practically, with the current ever changing situation.” Cllr Deb Baker, Mayor of Lichfield

As well as calling on people to utilise the new service at times of need, they are also urging community groups and individuals to sign up and offer to help.

Cllr Evans said: