Lichfield Arts has confirmed it has joined a number of other organisations in cancelling all concerts in the coming weeks.
Gigs and performances will be cancelled until the end of the month.
Shows such as Lichfield Jazz tonight (18th March), Chase Mist on Saturday and the Plug and Play event featuring poet Emily Rose Galvin on 28th March will not go ahead.
A statement from the organisation said it would review shows beyond those dates on a rolling basis.
“Our ticket sales team will be in touch with the ticket holders affected as soon as we can.
“The safety and health of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our number one priority and we will continue to follow any recommendations from the relevant authorities and implement all appropriate instructions accordingly.
“If you are attending a future performance our website, Facebook and Twitter pages will be updated regularly, please do keep checking for the latest information.
“We will also be looking at other ways to keep you entertained through this period.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson