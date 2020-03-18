Lichfield Arts has confirmed it has joined a number of other organisations in cancelling all concerts in the coming weeks.

Gigs and performances will be cancelled until the end of the month.

Shows such as Lichfield Jazz tonight (18th March), Chase Mist on Saturday and the Plug and Play event featuring poet Emily Rose Galvin on 28th March will not go ahead.

A statement from the organisation said it would review shows beyond those dates on a rolling basis.