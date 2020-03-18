A Lichfield auction house says it will remain open – but has put in place new measures to help counter the threat of coronavirus.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers confirmed that salerooms at Fradley Park are not closed and that a scheduled fine art and specialist sale on 24th and 25th March will go ahead.

But the company said it was continuing to “carefully monitor advice”.

“Our premises regularly receives a deep clean and we remain vigilant in monitoring this ever-evolving situation. “Please be assured that we are continuously doing everything we possibly can to ensure the safety of all who visit and work at The Lichfield Auction Centre. “We have also extended viewing in order to regulate numbers.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson

However, a number of external valuation events – including those at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield – were being cancelled until further notice, as well as the weekly valuations at the auction centre itself. Drop-in valuations will still be offered.