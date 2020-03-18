A Lichfield charity is having to take the “disappointing” step to postpone all activities.

Lichfield Re:Cycle said the combination of measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and being asked to leave their current base at Minster Hall had forced them to make the decision.

The charity was shortly due to celebrate the 500th donated bike that volunteers have repaired ready to be used by others.

Bromford Homes have found a vacant garage for some bikes to be stored in and plans are being made to find a new home for the regular workshops.

“It’s going to be really disappointing and difficult to have to downsize this week, but we have been given just over a week’s notice to vacate Minster Hall due to the current leaseholder giving up their lease on the building. “We have asked Staffordshire County Council what options there are to remain, but there are none. “Every pound spent moving will be a pound less to spend on our beneficiaries, but we will regroup, find new premises and relaunch our services as soon as the public health landscape allows us.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

The move means a number of activities and events are also now at risk, including outreach events, social rides and the Ride Lichfield Festival.

More details are available on the group’s Facebook page.