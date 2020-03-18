A Lichfield school says it has been told to remain open despite a number of families self-isolating due to coronavirus.

The Government has advised those with symptoms and those living with people who have them to self-isolate.

In a message to parents, the school said it had sought additional guidance from health chiefs after seeing a number of students kept away.

“Following the Government advice given on Monday, we have a number of families who are self-isolating for a variety of reasons such as symptoms of coronavirus and vulnerable family members. “We have sought advice from Public Health England who have told us to stay open and continue the existing measures that we are taking to prevent the spread of this virus, including requesting children to be collected from school and for the household to self-isolate for 14 days.” St Joseph’s RC Primary School message to parents

The school added that it remained down to parents to decide on whether their child needed to stay away.