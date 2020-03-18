A Lichfield school says it has been told to remain open despite a number of families self-isolating due to coronavirus.
The Government has advised those with symptoms and those living with people who have them to self-isolate.
In a message to parents, the school said it had sought additional guidance from health chiefs after seeing a number of students kept away.
“Following the Government advice given on Monday, we have a number of families who are self-isolating for a variety of reasons such as symptoms of coronavirus and vulnerable family members.
“We have sought advice from Public Health England who have told us to stay open and continue the existing measures that we are taking to prevent the spread of this virus, including requesting children to be collected from school and for the household to self-isolate for 14 days.”St Joseph’s RC Primary School message to parents
The school added that it remained down to parents to decide on whether their child needed to stay away.
“Unless your child has been specifically sent home from school it remains a parental decision to self-isolate.
“However, it is important to ensure that when this decision is reached that your child will not be able to return to school until 14 days have passed even if they have not developed any symptoms.
“Should they develop symptoms during isolation they will be required to remain absent until seven days after the symptoms have passed.
“As always school will always consider our children’s wellbeing above all else and we appreciate your support during this difficult time.”St Joseph’s RC Primary School message to parents