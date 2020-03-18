The National Memorial Arboretum says it will remain open – but has decided to cancel all events and activities until the end of May due to coronavirus concerns.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance will no longer host the VE Day 75th anniversary weekend, Easter activities, the Memory Lane Cafe and the Plant Hunters’ fairs.

A spokesperson said it hoped to be able to mark VE Day on 8th May in “a responsible way”.