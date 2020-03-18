The National Memorial Arboretum says it will remain open – but has decided to cancel all events and activities until the end of May due to coronavirus concerns.
The Alrewas centre for remembrance will no longer host the VE Day 75th anniversary weekend, Easter activities, the Memory Lane Cafe and the Plant Hunters’ fairs.
A spokesperson said it hoped to be able to mark VE Day on 8th May in “a responsible way”.
“Given the latest advice regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, while the arboretum will remain open, we have decided to cancel all of the arboretum’s own events and activities until the end of May.
“We apologise for any inconvenience but the wellbeing of our visitors and team members is paramount.
“If you are due to attend a third party organised event during this period, please contact the event organiser to check it is going ahead before travelling to site.
“Visitors choosing to attend site are encouraged to wash their hands regularly. Ample facilities are available.
“We remain open and thank you for your support at this difficult time.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson