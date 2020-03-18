Elected representatives from Lichfield and Burntwood have set aside political allegiances to urge the community to “remain strong” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson has announced schools across England will shut from Friday afternoon as the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The group of local councillors have now called for people to ensure they are following the guidance given.

The letter has been signed by:

Deborah Baker – Mayor of Lichfield

Michael Fabricant – Member of Parliament for Lichfield

Joanne Grange – Independent, Lichfield District Council

Steve Norman – Leader, Labour Group, Lichfield District Council

Doug Pullen – Leader, Conservative Group, Lichfield District Council

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrat, Lichfield District Council

Susan Woodward – Leader, Burntwood Town Council

The full letter is below: