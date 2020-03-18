Elected representatives from Lichfield and Burntwood have set aside political allegiances to urge the community to “remain strong” during the coronavirus outbreak.
Boris Johnson has announced schools across England will shut from Friday afternoon as the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The group of local councillors have now called for people to ensure they are following the guidance given.
The letter has been signed by:
- Deborah Baker – Mayor of Lichfield
- Michael Fabricant – Member of Parliament for Lichfield
- Joanne Grange – Independent, Lichfield District Council
- Steve Norman – Leader, Labour Group, Lichfield District Council
- Doug Pullen – Leader, Conservative Group, Lichfield District Council
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrat, Lichfield District Council
- Susan Woodward – Leader, Burntwood Town Council
The full letter is below:
All of us have a part to play in this unfolding situation. Our day to day lives are changing, but together we can soften the impact on our communities.
There are several practical things we can all do.
Follow national advice from NHS & Public Health England which can be found online at Gov.uk – and don’t spread rumours or misinformation.
Where possible, and if safe to do so, offer assistance to your existing network, whether that be neighbours, friends, family or work colleagues. We can be creative here – use e-mail, phones, social media, Skype etc, whatever works for your circumstances.
Our thriving voluntary sector will feel pressure from an increased demand in services, whilst also having a diminished volunteer workforce. For those of you able to volunteer, it’s important that you are able to do so in a safe way.
There will be some people who don’t share your good intentions – so consider getting in touch with an established organisation who will be able to direct your efforts in the most efficient way.
Together, our communities can remain strong despite the changes taking place around us.
We care, and we stand ready to assist in any way that we can.