With large sections of society preparing to go into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

An email has arrived from Lichfield Cathedral – ‘all volunteers are to stand down until further notice’.

So my usual guiding shift has gone. One of a stream of cancellations – group meetings, lunch with one friend, a visit from another, a trip to London…

So I’ve put on some disposable gloves and dived into Aldi for the last time – at least for the foreseeable future.

With every surface suspect, living dangerously takes on a whole new meaning. There are only a few gaps on the shelves, but the butter has disappeared.

When I get back home, closing the front door feels a bit final.

I have no symptoms and no one’s actually ordering me to get inside and stay there, but my sons are insistent and phone repeatedly.

“There are cases in Staffordshire, Mum!”

So I read the papers picked up at a nearby garage, wash my hands, then pour a large glass of wine.

The isolation begins.