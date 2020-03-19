A Burntwood councillor has called on residents to “take care of each other” as the impact of coronavirus continues to be felt.

Large sections of communities across the country are going into self-isolation, while schools will also shut after Friday.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, who represents the Highfields ward on Lichfield District Council, said he had joined others in posting #ViralKindness slips through the doors of neighbours indicating he would be willing to help with tasks they can no long carry out.

The Conservative councillor said it was important people look out for each other in the current climate.

“I became a local councillor because I wanted to take responsibility for my community. “In these uncertain times, that responsibility feels more personal and even greater. “More than ever, we need to take care of ourselves and each other.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ho said the Lichfield Be A Friend initiative was a great opportunity for residents to support those around them.