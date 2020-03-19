Bus operators in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to remove morning restrictions on concessionary passes.
Users are not ordinarily allowed to use services before 9.30am.
But Staffordshire County Council has asked companies to relax the rules with immediate effect.
Cllr Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:
“During coronavirus many supermarkets and food retailers are offering older people the opportunity to shop exclusively first thing in the morning.
“We want to support this initiative and we have asked all bus operators which accept concessionary bus passes to begin accepting them before 9.30am with immediate effect.
“I’d like to thank the bus companies for their support. There has never been a more important time for us all to pull together to get through the next few months.”Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council