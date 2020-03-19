A charity which cares people with terminal illnesses has said it has cancelled all collections in Lichfield and Burntwood due to coronavirus.

Marie Cure said volunteers were scheduled to be out during March as part of The Great Daffodil Appeal.

But fears over COVID-19 have forced the charity to halt plans for 2,200 collections across the UK – a move which, combined with the cancellation of other events, could see donations fall by more than £1million.

Marie Curie is now asking people to support it via other means to ensure its nurses can continue caring for people with terminal illnesses.

Meredith Niles, executive director of fundraising and engagement at Marie Curie, said:

“It is with great disappointment that we have decided to cancel all of our Great Daffodil Appeal public collections due to COVID-19 as well as a number of other fundraising events that were due to take place over the coming weeks and months – a decision which has not been taken lightly. “The health and safety of our dedicated volunteers and staff is of utmost importance. “We are extremely grateful to the thousands of people who signed up to collect for us, without whom the Great Daffodil Appeal would not exist. “Where possible, we hope to be able to reschedule collections and events for later in the year, and would like to thank all our volunteers, supporters, corporate partners and staff for their ongoing support at this challenging time.” Meredith Niles, Marie Curie

People can find out more about donating online.