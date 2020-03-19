People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that a domestic abuse helpline is continuing to operate during the coronavirus outbreak.

New Era operates the help and advocacy service across Staffordshire.

The organisation also works with perpetrators who want to change their behaviour.

A spokesperson said:

“We want people who need our help to know we’re here for them.” New Era spokesperson

New Era’s 24-hour helpline is 0300 303 3778. Victims can also contact New Era using its live webchat facility via www.new-era.uk

The confidential helpline for perpetrators operates Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm on 01785 601690.