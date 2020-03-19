Staffordshire’s education chief says the county council is working through the details of plans to close schools due to coronavirus.

The Government confirmed yesterday (19th March) that education sites will shut after the end of the school day on Friday.

Some children of key workers, such as NHS staff, will continue to go to classes.

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for learning and employability, said:

“The decision today to close schools to most pupils is in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 even further, and is being made at the time where it will have the most impact. “We will be working through what this announcement means for schools in the coming days so we can give them clear advice. “I want to take this opportunity to thank our teachers, other school staff and governors for the exemplary role they have played and will continue to play in delivering a high quality education and keeping our children safe in these most difficult of circumstances.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Exams planned for May and June will also be cancelled, with discussions taking place over whether students may be awarded qualifications without the need for final exams.