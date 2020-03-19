A fundraising appeal has been launched to support communities across Staffordshire affected the coronavirus outbreak.

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire has already raised £65,000 from donors and fund holders.

The organisers say the money will help support residents who may lose access to some services.

“Across Staffordshire, many people are being advised to isolate themselves from their communities in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. “This means that a large number of vulnerable people have now been isolated and do not have access to their support services that many cannot do without. “Those organisations that support vulnerable members of our communities are finding it difficult to operate due to themselves being isolated and this has placed further strains on their work. “This fund aims to support those people and ensures that we are helping those who have become isolated and lost access to vital services.” Community Fund for Staffordshire spokesperson

People can donate via the JustGiving page.