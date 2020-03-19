A Lichfield-based retailer is launching an urgent food bank appeal as communities face the impact of the coronavirus.

Central England Co-op, which works with food banks across the region, said many facilities were reporting a major fall in donations at a time when demand was spiking.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to see people face difficult financial times and the company says it hopes shoppers will continue to make donations.

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said:

“As a co-operative retailer, we want to make sure we are leading the way for our communities during this difficult time. “We are launching an urgent food bank appeal and we are asking people to show their co-operative spirit and donate an item or two so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families. “We have also arranged a donation to our food redistribution partners FareShare Midlands to pay for extra deliveries of vital food packages across the region.”

Items needed for the food bank appeal include cereal, tinned food and fruit, tea bags, dried pasta, rice, long life milk, sugar, biscuits, fruit juice and squash, pasta sauce and instant coffee.

Donations will be collected up from Central England Co-op stores and used to create food parcels, which contain around 11 items and will provide at least three days’ worth of meals for those in need.