The midwifery unit at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital has been closed as part of the battle against coronavirus.

Midwives have been redeployed at to Queen’s Hospital in Burton from 5pm today (19th March).

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said the move was part of a strategy to help cope with the increased demands placed on services by COVID-19.

Community midwife clinics for antenatal and postnatal appointments will continue.

Krishna Kallianpur, interim executive chief nurse said:

“We are proud to offer different birthing options for women, however, our priority is to keep them and their babies safe. “Bringing together our experienced midwifes in one place will mean we are able to offer a safe service to everyone.” Krishna Kallianpur, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

All women who had planned to have their babies in Lichfield are being contacted to discuss the other birthing options available to them.