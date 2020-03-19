Boaters are not being asked to stop using canals in Lichfield during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Canal and River Trust said routes would remain open to boat traffic.

But it warned that people needed to take extra care in line with Government advice.

In a statement, the organisation said:

“Our canals, rivers and towpaths remain open for use, other than for extended stoppages to complete planned maintenance works, or as a result of recent flood damage. “While travelling along a canal by boat does not necessarily put people in close contact with others, boaters may decide to take some precautions. “These could include washing hands after using locks and mooring at quieter places. “Boaters should follow the Government’s guidelines on reducing the risk of catching coronavirus.” Canal and River Trust spokesperson

“Look out for the more vulnerable members of the community”

The trust said it was looking at ways boaters facing isolation could be supported, but called on the waterways community to keep an eye out for each other too.