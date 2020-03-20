An appeal has been launched after birds covered in paint were found dumped behind a disused Lichfield pub.

The seven pigeons and doves were spotted by a passer-by yesterday (19th March) next to the for Windmill pub on Weston Road.

They were left under an outside stairwell.

RSPCA inspector Fiona Howell has now launched an investigation to find out how the birds came to be covered in paint and dumped.

One of the birds found in Lichfield

“This is a very strange incident and I’m concerned by the possibility that someone has intentionally painted the bird’s feathers as it could cause them health problems, and the fact that their wings are also clipped leaves them really vulnerable to predators and other dangers. “It’s very unclear at the moment why the birds have been covered in paint, but the fact that someone has taken the trouble to leave them somewhere like a boarded-up pub, where the chances of them being found is slim, is quite suspicious. “Luckily they were found and we have been able to take them into our care to help them. “There is no vehicle access to the back of the pub due to fencing and boards, so it does appear someone has specifically brought the birds here on foot, and had not left any food or water. “Their clipped wings which suggests whoever had them before didn’t want them to be able to fly away.” Fiona Howell, RSPCA

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

The birds are now being cared for at a centre in Nantwich.