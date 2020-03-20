Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to treat supermarket staff with “respect”.

The plea comes from Central England Co-op as the company continues to battle to keep shelves stocked as people across the country prepare for a possible period of self-isolation.

To help cope with demand, the company has introduced a limit of two per item to maintain stock levels.

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said:

“Our colleagues are doing everything they can to ensure our community stores have enough food and goods for everyone. “We want to ask everyone who visits us to be kind and treat each other with care, compassion and respect. “If you’re able to say thank you to our colleagues when you see them, we are sure they would really appreciate the support at this time. Please be kind and respectful to everyone around you. “I also want to send a big thank you to all of our colleagues working in our stores and homes. You are doing an amazing job helping to feed the nation and I cannot thank you enough for going above and beyond for our communities. “Be safe and thank you.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The retailer said “robust supply lines” were in place, meaning people did not need to stockpile.