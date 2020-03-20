A Lichfield headteacher has said he shares the anxiety of students around GCSE and A-Level results.
The coronavirus outbreak has led to the Government deciding not to hold examinations this year.
It means students will receive grades based on a range of data, including mock exam results.
Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones told parents:
“We very much appreciate – and share – student and parental anxiety around GCSE and A-Level qualifications.
“Please rest assured that we will provide all the support we can.
“All of the pupils who have applied for a place in our Sixth Form will be supported to gain their place.
“For pupils whose plans lie elsewhere, we will provide all the support possible.”Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School
The early closure means many students could now have had their final lesson alongside friends.
“We were disappointed not to be able to provide a more formal farewell to our Year 11 and Year 13 students.
“We will aim to plan a special event when circumstance allow us to. Further information will be sent out when it is available.
“We are currently reviewing the plans for prom but, in the interest of transparency, we are not hopeful we will be able to hold it as planned.”Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School