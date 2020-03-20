A Lichfield headteacher has said he shares the anxiety of students around GCSE and A-Level results.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the Government deciding not to hold examinations this year.

It means students will receive grades based on a range of data, including mock exam results.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones told parents:

“We very much appreciate – and share – student and parental anxiety around GCSE and A-Level qualifications. “Please rest assured that we will provide all the support we can. “All of the pupils who have applied for a place in our Sixth Form will be supported to gain their place. “For pupils whose plans lie elsewhere, we will provide all the support possible.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

The early closure means many students could now have had their final lesson alongside friends.