Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journeys next week as changes to change timetables kick in.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midland Railway say a reduced timetable will be in place due to falling demand because of coronavirus.

The Government’s advice for people to avoid non-essential travel and to work from home means operators have seen a large drop in passenger numbers.

Julian Edwards, managing director of London Northwestern Railway, said:

“Revising our timetable is the most effective way of making sure we continue to run a regular, reliable service to keep people moving in these exceptional circumstances. “Like every employer in the country we have a number of our staff currently in self-isolation and attempting to continue with our regular timetable would be impossible. “Although demand for rail travel has dropped, we know there are many thousands of people who need to keep moving, including NHS workers and others involved in delivering essential public services. That is why our front-line staff will continue coming to work in order to deliver this timetable and help keep the country moving.” Julian Edwards, London Northwestern Railway

The reduced timetable, which is currently being finalised, will see just over half the usual weekday level of service across the West Midlands Trains network.

Passengers can visit www.lnr.uk/coronavirus for the latest information and to see a copy of the timetable when it is available.