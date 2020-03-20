The boss of a Lichfield restaurant says the company is doing “everything possible” for staff after it closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
ASK Italian opted to shut outlets nationwide on 18th March after Government advice for people to reduce levels of social interaction.
A number of the company’s restaurants are being kept open for takeaway, but Lichfield is not one of them.
Managing director Chris Holmes said:
“The safety and wellbeing of our customers, team members and the wider communities surrounding our restaurants is our number one priority.
“We believe choosing to temporarily close our restaurant spaces is the right decision.
“We will be doing everything possible to look after our ASK teams during these tough and unprecedented times.”Chris Holmes, ASK Italian