A Lichfield restaurant says business is at an all time low as the it feels the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government has advised people to reduce social interactions in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But the moves have raised doubts over the future of pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses.

A spokesperson for The Ruby, which has traded in Lichfield since 1986, said they hoped promised Government support would help to ensure the business could continue.

“We have never seen business this bad – we are all worried about the future of the restaurant. “The most recent announcements made buy the Chancellor have given us a little hope and we are grateful for the support the Government is willing to provide. “We just hope it isn’t a complicated and lengthy process to apply for this support.” The Ruby spokesperson

The restaurant also said it was taking steps to try and keep orders coming and reduce any risk to customers.

“If people are following the Government’s advice – which we would encourage them to do – we want them to know that we are still offering takeaways and offering card payments over cash transactions to help minimise risk.” The Ruby spokesperson

“A particularly challenging time for us all”

Ego restaurant in Lichfield has already shut its doors due to the outbreak.

Chief executive James Horler said the chain hoped the closure would “not be for too long”.