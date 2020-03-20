A Lichfield school has confirmed plans to support children who qualify for free meals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools across the country will shut their doors to all students who are not children of key workers at the end of today (20th March).

The move had left some families of children entitled to free school meals concerned over the impact.

But The Friary School said it would use funding it received to support children throughout the Easter and summer term periods during the closure.

It will provide two-week blocks of vouchers to eligible families for either Morrisons or Tesco.

Headteacher Matt Allman said: