Students in Lichfield and Burntwood are embarking on an “emotional” final day at school.
Education sites across the country will close to all students apart from those children of key workers.
But with no timeframe on the closures, many students in their final years could be facing their last day at school with friends.
A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood said:
“It has been tough and very emotional.
“The response by our students has left us speechless. Our young people are ready to contribute to life in modern Britain.”Erasmus Darwin Academy spokesperson
The Friary School in Lichfield organised a leavers event for students in case they do remain shut until the end of the academic year.
Head teacher Matt Allman said:
“I said on Twitter last night that the children were amazing yesterday, and will be tomorrow.
“These difficult times do not change that and their successes in life have not stopped at all, they have just gone on a diversion.”Matt Allman, The Friary School
Good luck to all the leavers especially the members of the Interact Club of Friary School with thanks for all your achievements.
The Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad
Leave a comment