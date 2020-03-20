Students in Lichfield and Burntwood are embarking on an “emotional” final day at school.

Education sites across the country will close to all students apart from those children of key workers.

But with no timeframe on the closures, many students in their final years could be facing their last day at school with friends.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin Academy in Burntwood said:

“It has been tough and very emotional.

“The response by our students has left us speechless. Our young people are ready to contribute to life in modern Britain.” Erasmus Darwin Academy spokesperson

The Friary School in Lichfield organised a leavers event for students in case they do remain shut until the end of the academic year.

Head teacher Matt Allman said: