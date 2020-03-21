Lichfield District Council has given more details about how it will administer some of the business relief offered by the Government as part of the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The local authority said it was “working hard” to ensure all companies across Lichfield and Burntwood were able to benefit.

In a joint statement, Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, and Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and procurement, said:

“The Government has introduced a business rates holiday for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England for the 2020 to 2021 tax year, which we will be administering locally. “It has also been extended to non-local authority providers of childcare. “We are working as fast as we can to get the new business rates bills out to all the businesses that will benefit from the 100% discount. We are aiming for this to be in early April. “In the meantime, we will not be taking out business rates by direct debit from any businesses that had already qualified for the business rates retail discount, as shown on the original business rates bills. “We are also advising all businesses that pay by a different method, such as online or by cash, which had also already qualified for the discount, that they do not need to pay their business rates bills this coming financial year. “All the businesses – including the new ones – that qualify for the business rates holiday will receive their replacement bills in the coming weeks that set out that they will not have to pay any business rates for this coming financial year.” Statement from Cllr Andy Smith and Cllr Rob Strachan

Businesses who believe they should qualify but do not receive an updated bill by 8th May are asked to contact revenues@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308900.