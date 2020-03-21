Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to donate to a fundraising campaign set up by to support voluntary groups helping communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of local initiatives have already been launched to help residents forced to self-isolate.

Cllr Ashley Yeates said the online fundraising drive would give people another way to support the community.

“Our voluntary services are doing an absolutely incredible job during this unprecedented moment in our history. “I am overwhelmed and thank all those that have come to their aid to help people in our district. “For those that perhaps cannot get out and help but want to contribute we would be grateful of any financial support you can give to help these organisations in our district. “We have set up a giving fund that will be distributed to continue this important and vital work.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

People can donate via the online fundraising page.