A senior police officer has moved to reassure residents across Lichfield and Burntwood as the force battles the impact of coronavirus.

Staffordshire Police’s deputy chief constable Nick Adderley made the admission as the country remains in the midst of new restrictions to guard against COVID-19.

He added that chief constable Gareth Morgan was among those forced to self-isolate.

“These are unprecedented times and I understand that people are very worried about the impact that the coronavirus outbreak will have on their lives and local communities, so I want to reassure people that Staffordshire Police continues to provide a robust policing service and to be here to keep the public safe. “Like so many people at the moment, the force’s Chief Constable Gareth Morgan has taken the decision to self-isolate, in line with NHS guidance, after developing symptoms. “He is currently recuperating at home and will resume his normal duties as soon as possible. “We are working closely with our health colleagues and other partners to coordinate the response to the coronavirus outbreak and, as a service, we have tried and tested contingency plans in place to ensure we respond to emergencies should we experience increased demand or significant staff shortages. “Our policing duties are under constant review and we will continue to assess what to prioritise as the impact of coronavirus on the county and our own staff develops. “This means we are reviewing some aspects of neighbourhood engagement and we may respond differently to minor anti-social behaviour and crime to enable us to focus on the most critical incidents should we have to. “However, let me reassure you we will still have officers on duty day and night to deal with emergency 999 calls.” Dep Ch Cons Nick Adderley, Staffordshire Police

“Extremely proud of officers and staff”

The police are also asking residents to use alternative methods of contact in order to ease the pressure on the emergency services.