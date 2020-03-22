A junior football club in Lichfield has set itself a new goal for the season – to support older members of the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The committee of Lichfield Lions FC is mobilising members to offer a free food shopping and delivery service for people living across the city.

Members who are DBS-checked will be visiting stores on behalf of residents, as well as collecting donations of items to distribute to people aged over 70.

A spokesperson said:

“We are providing a free shopping service to reduce the risk of coronavirus to those over 70. “People will only pay for their shopping when we deliver and give them their supermarket receipt. “We will do this for as many people as possible who don’t have support.” Lichfield Lions FC spokesperson

Anyone wanting help can call 01543 401391 or email lichfieldlions@outlook.com.