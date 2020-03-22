Staffordshire’s health chief is urging Lichfield and Burntwood residents to heed warnings about minimising social contact during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Government has stepped up guidance in recent days as well as taking measures such as closing pubs, restaurants and leisure centres.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire’s director of health and care, said it was important people followed the advice in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and local communities.
“It is critical that people follow the measures set out in national guidance as much as they can and to significantly limit face-to-face interaction with friends and family if possible.
“This is especially important if people are over 70, have an underlying health condition or are pregnant.
“This advice is likely to be in place for some weeks so we’d ask people to consider what they can do to help us respond to the risk of the virus as effectively as we can.”Dr Richard Harling