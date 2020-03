A Lichfield supermarket is giving NHS workers the chance to shop in a dedicated hour.

Tesco Extra will be open from 9am to 10am today (22nd March) for staff to stock up before the tills open.

It comes after supermarkets saw shelves cleared due to coronavirus fears, leaving key healthcare works with little to buy when shifts had finished.

The company said the additional hour would be available every Sunday while the COVID-19 situation continues.