A Lichfield travel agent has become the latest business in the city to close due to coronavirus.
The TUI store on Bore Street will shut alongside the rest of the company’s outlets across the UK.
In a statement, the travel agent said staff would still be on hand to help via other methods.
“The health and safety of our retail colleagues and our customers is our highest priority.
“In line with Government advice on social distancing we have closed our store doors to limit the amount of contact our retail advisors are exposed to.
“They are still working hard to help all our affected customers amend their bookings, as well as helping you find the perfect holiday.
“We’d like to thank you for your understanding and for keeping you and our staff safe.
“Our store doors will be open as soon as possible, until then our team looks forward to speaking to you.”TUI statement