The National Memorial Arboretum has confirmed it will close completely during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Alrewas centre for remembrance had previously cancelled all events for several months.
But bosses have now confirmed the entire site would shut as part of nationwide efforts to introduce social distancing measures.
“Given the latest information about the COVID-19 Pandemic and the advice provided on social distancing, it is with great sadness that we have taken the decision to close the arboretum for the foreseeable future.
“We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this causes, but the wellbeing of our team members and visitors is paramount.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy our facilities properly in the future and hope, in the meantime, you will also follow our social media accounts where we will be sharing interesting information about our memorials and the stories behind them.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson