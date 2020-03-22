With large sections of society preparing to go into ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

I’m on day 5 of full house arrest. An inventory of the kitchen cupboard reveals a jar of chutney – ‘best before February 2017’.

It’s time do a big online shop, including a lot of coffee and enough loo rolls to last the duration, I hope.

But there’s no delivery slot until April.

I do have a slight dryish cough – but it’s not a new one. I wash, dress and moisturise much as usual, but stop wearing make-up. That’s for the public, social self.

I’ve left the house only once, to post a letter. I see someone I know, but we have distances to keep. So only a smile and a wave from separate sides of the road.