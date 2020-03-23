The lives of people in Lichfield and Burntwood are in the hands of neighbours, families and friends during the coronavirus outbreak, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has warned.

Estimates suggest around 20,000 people across the county will receive letters from the NHS telling them to stay indoors and shield themselves from contact with the outside world.

Cancer patients and those who have had organ transplants are among the residents set to be kept away from physical contact with others.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the fate of others depended on people listening to – and acting on – official advice.

“People’s lives depend on all of us following the advice – especially for the super-vulnerable, over-70s, those who are pregnant and people with underlying heath conditions. “Please stay at home wherever possible and let the world come to you. “Work from home wherever possible and if you have to go out do avoid gatherings in public places. “Finally, do stay in touch with family and friends – but only by phone and online here possible. “We have an opportunity to act now to try and slow down the momentum and it is an opportunity we must all seize.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

To help tackle the growing crisis council staff will be deployed to new roles to ensure support for front line care services is maintained – and more than 450 have already signed up.