Branches of Costa Coffee in Lichfield and Burntwood are closing due to coronavirus.
The chain confirmed it was taking the decision to shut all outlets from this evening (23rd March).
In a statement, the company said it hoped to remain open on hospital sites.
“As the need to support social distancing increases, we have take the decision to temporarily close our stores.
“We will do our best to keep Costa stores open in hospitals where we will continue to provide free takeaway coffee for the next to weeks for the NHS workers who are at the forefront of this crisis.
“Wherever possible, we will also keep our Costa Express machines available.”Costa Coffee spokesperson